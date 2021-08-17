Not abandoned people of Afghanistan: Indian Ambassador

Not abandoned people of Afghanistan: Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan

The Indian envoy said that the welfare of Afghans and 'our relationship with them is very much in our mind'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 17 2021, 13:42 ist
  • updated: Aug 17 2021, 13:52 ist
Afghan nationals queue up at the Pakistan-Afghanistan border crossing point in Chaman. Credit: AFP Photo

As the plane carrying Indian diplomats from Kabul landed in jamnagar, Gujarat, Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan reassured people that those stranded will be given help.

The Indian envoy said that the welfare of Afghans and "our relationship with them is very much in our mind."

Track latest updates from Afghanistan here

"It's not that we've abandoned people of Afghanistan, their welfare and our relationship with them is very much in our mind. We'll try and continue our interaction with them, I can't exactly say in what form as the situation is changing," Ambassador Rudrendra Tandon told reporters in Jamnagar.

"We're continuously monitoring the situation because there are still some Indian citizens who are there. That is why Air India will continue to run its commercial services to Kabul as long as the airport in Kabul functions," he added.

India on Tuesday brought back home the Indian ambassador and its staff at the embassy in Kabul in a heavy-lift military transport aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the Afghan capital, two days after it was taken over by the Taliban.

The C-17 aircraft of the Indian Air Force (IAF) landed at Jamnagar in Gujarat at around 11:15 am en route to the Hindon airbase near the national capital.

 

 

 

 

