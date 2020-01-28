Not 'amousing'! Man dips mouse in sauce, eats it alive

Food habits can be peculiar, appetites can vary from person to person. Someone's favourite dish can be frowned upon by other people. But what happens when an individual decides to gorge on a dish that is outright foul and cringeworthy? Netizens found that out the hard way when a person decided to go rogue and eat a mouse alive by dipping it in the sauce. Yes, you read it right. And this video is going viral at a time when the coronavirus outbreak has plagued China and frightened citizens all over the world.

In a video tweeted by @sauwingso, a man is seen eating a mouse by dipping it in sauce, while it was still alive. The man is conversing with another person, and with utter insouciance, picks up a mouse from a plate full of mice, and simply eats it. Mind-boggling, isn't it? The video has garnered over 3.4k retweets and 4.7k likes till now.

According to a DailyMail report, it is a delicacy in Guangdong province of southeast China and it has been banned, though one can still find the 'dish' in street restaurants.

A furious social media lashed out at the grossness and brutality of the incident, with one user saying, “Oh my God! How can he eat a newborn mouse? Disgusting!”

What they do are just freaking me out!Ewwww!!How could they do that!! pic.twitter.com/4ckvuRUAjQ — Hannah😷Just Hannah (@Hannaaah_T) January 22, 2020

You know what they say, "You're what you eat" Or in this case, its real karma that those who eat bats, mice, civets are struck back by the viruses carried by the wildlives. Except the poor folks of the other innocent nations who perished as a collateral damage#WuhanCoronavirus — Eren Yeager (@ErenYea95446295) January 23, 2020

I can't believe any human beings dare to eat live rats!!!!!!🙀🙀🙀 pic.twitter.com/vn78SJ65WC — Ada Wong😷 (@Hope314342) January 23, 2020

Well, as Hamlet said, there are more things in heaven and earth than are dreamt of in our philosophy.