Not clear what Abramovich's promise means: UK minister

Not clear what Abramovich's promise to donate Chelsea sale proceeds means: UK minister

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Mar 03 2022, 15:54 ist
  • updated: Mar 03 2022, 15:54 ist
Chelsea Football Club owner Roman Abramovich. Credit: Reuters Photo

Britain's Damian Hinds security minister said on Thursday he did not understand what the donation of net proceeds from Russian businessman Roman Abramovich's sale of Chelsea football club to help victims of the war in Ukraine meant.

Also read: Chelsea is for sale, its Russian owner says

When asked if he understood what the donation of net proceeds meant, Hinds told ITV: "No, because you can define net proceeds in different ways."

When asked about possible sanctions against Abramovich, he said he it would be "neither right nor wise" to comment on individual cases.

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

UK
Chelsea
Sports News
World news
Russia
Ukraine

What's Brewing

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Will Mammootty's 'Bheeshma Parvam' be a blockbuster?

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Ukraine evacuation: Indian students' furry friends join

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

Skinimalism: The beauty trend that's here to stay

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

The constantly adapting secularised God of 21st Century

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

DH Toon | Import some 'empathy' before crude oil

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

An ‘Energy Cold War’ has begun

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Dalits have shorter lifespan, finds study

Recovering species needs daily action

Recovering species needs daily action

 