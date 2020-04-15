'Not the time to reduce the resources' of WHO: UN chief

AFP
AFP, United Nations,
  • Apr 15 2020, 09:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 09:05 ist

It is "not the time to reduce the resources for the operations of the World Health Organization or any other humanitarian organization in the fight against the virus," United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said Tuesday.

"It is my belief that the World Health Organization must be supported, as it is absolutely critical to the world's efforts to win the war against COVID-19," he said, after US President Donald Trump announced earlier that his country would cut off funding to the UN health body for mishandling the coronavirus pandemic.

