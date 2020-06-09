'COVID-19 may have been spreading in China in Aug 2019'

Novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China in August 2019, Harvard research indicates

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jun 09 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2020, 13:56 ist
Workers from local disease control and prevention department in protective suits disinfect a residential area following the outbreak of a new coronavirus, in Ruichang, Jiangxi province, China January 25, 2020. Credit/Reuters

The novel coronavirus may have been spreading in China as early as August 2019, according to Harvard Medical School research based on satellite images of hospital travel patterns and search engine data.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"Increased hospital traffic and symptom search data in Wuhan preceded the documented start of the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic in December 2019," according to the research.

"While we cannot confirm if the increased volume was directly related to the new virus, our evidence supports other recent work showing that emergence happened before identification at the Huanan Seafood market."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
China
Coronavirus
COVID-19

What's Brewing

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Brazil accused of manipulating COVID-19 death toll

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Ground penetrating radar reveals buried Roman city

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Fossil of 2 million-year-old frog found in Argentina

Part of China's Great Wall not built for war: study

Part of China's Great Wall not built for war: study

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Floyd's classmates recall 'big brother' who inspired

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

Why economic nationalism is a wrong turn for India

 