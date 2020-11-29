Nov 30 penumbral lunar eclipse won't be seen in India

November 30 penumbral lunar eclipse won't be visible in India

PTI
PTI, Indore,
  • Nov 29 2020, 21:39 ist
  • updated: Nov 29 2020, 21:39 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

A lunar eclipse will take place on Monday but won't be visible in India as it would be afternoon here, an official of Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh said.

The 'penumbral lunar eclipse' will begin at 12:59:09 PM and continue till 05:25:09 PM on Monday, Rajendraprakash Gupt, superintendent of the observatory, said on Sunday.

"A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and moon align in almost a straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching the moon's surface, and partially covers the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra," Gupt explained.

Lunar eclipse
Moon

