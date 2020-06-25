Now, Nepal accuses China of encroaching upon its territory

The tables are apparently being turned on China, which of late made Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli’s government in Kathmandu ratchet up Nepal’s boundary dispute with India.

China itself is now being accused of encroaching upon the territory of Nepal. At least three members of the opposition Nepali Congress moved a resolution in the House of Representatives – the lower chamber of the Nepalese Parliament – asking the Oli Government to restore the country’s territory, which had been encroached upon by China.

The Nepali Congress MPs alleged that China had encroached 64 hectares of land in Dolakha, Humla, Sindhupalchowk, Sankhuwasabha, Gorkha and Rasuwa districts of the country. They alleged that few of the total 98 boundary pillars along the 1414.88-kilometer-long border between Nepal and China had gone missing while several others had been shifted inside the territory of Nepal.

“The boundary pillar numbers 35, 37 and 38 located in the border of Gorkha and pillar number 62 located in Nampa Bhanjyang of Solukhmbu are missing. As China has shifted pillar number 35 of Gorkha towards Nepal, Rui village lying in the northern part of Gorkha has been encroached by China and 72 households are now under Tibet Autonomous Region of China,” the resolution moved by the Nepali Congress MPs stated. “Similarly, 18 households located at Jiujiu of Darchula districts have been encroached by China.” The resolution urged Oli’s Government to initiate diplomatic talks to take back the land and inform the house about the real situation.

The Oli Government of late published a new map of Nepal, incorporating in the country’s territory nearly 400 sq. km of areas claimed by India. The map was approved by the Nepalese Parliament later.

Nepal recently ratcheted up its boundary dispute with India over a new 80-kilometer-long road Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in New Delhi built from Dharchula in Uttarakhand to Lipulekh Pass close to India’s disputed boundary with China. Nepal alleged that the road passed through its territory – a claim dismissed by India.

New Delhi suspects Beijing nudged Kathmandu to rake up Nepal-India boundary dispute, at a time when India is also embroiled in a military stand-off with China along the disputed boundary between the two nations.

Oli is also facing challenges within the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP), which he jointly leads with Pushpa Kamal Dahal a.k.a ‘Prachanda’. During a meeting of the NCP’s standing committee in Kathmandu, Prachanda, who led an ultra-left insurgency before joining mainstream politics in 2006, purportedly accused the Prime Minister of trying to run the party and the government in an authoritarian manner. The meeting is likely to turn stormy on Friday, when the leaders of the ruling party will discuss whether Nepal should accept a $ 500 million grant from the Millennium Challenge Corporation of the US Government.