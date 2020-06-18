NYC to enter phase two of reopening on June 22: Mayor

Reuters
Reuters, New York,
  • Jun 18 2020, 21:40 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 21:40 ist
Artist Charlie Hudson paints a mural on a boarded-up restaurant as part of neighborhood project in the Bowery neighborhood of Manhattan in New York City, New York, U.S., June 17, 2020. Picture taken June 17, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo

New York City will begin phase two of reopening on Monday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Thursday, citing continued improvements in coronavirus data.

Offices, in-store retail, outdoor dining, hair salons and barbershops are among the businesses allowed to reopen their doors during phase two.

"We've seen consistent progress and it is time to say to everyone get ready for phase two," de Blasio told a daily news conference.

De Blasio signed an executive order on Thursday launching the "Open Restaurants" initiative that will allow restaurants, cafes and bars that serve food to apply to utilize certain spaces like sidewalks for outdoor dining.

Backyard and patio seating will also be allowed. De Blasio said the initiative will help an estimated 5,000 restaurants and save some 45,000 jobs.

The mayor also announced that playgrounds will reopen on Monday across the city. 

