Oman to reopen borders on December 29: Govt tweet

Oman will reopen its land, air and sea borders as of Tuesday December 29, a government Twitter account said on Sunday.

#اللجنة_العليا تقرر إنهاء العمل بقرار منع الدخول إلى السلطنة والخروج منها عن طريق مختلف المنافذ البريّة والجويّة والبحرية في الساعة 12 من صباح الثلاثاء 29 ديسمبر 2020، إضافة إلى مجموعة من القرارات لحماية المجتمع من انتشار سلالات #كوفيد19.#عمان_تواجه_كورونا pic.twitter.com/bmdlszLL8p — عُمان تواجه كورونا (@OmanVSCovid19) December 27, 2020

A negative Covid-19 polymerase test within 72 hours of entry is required for people from all countries and another test will be taken by those arriving from abroad at any of Oman's airports, it said.