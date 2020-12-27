Oman to reopen borders on December 29: Govt tweet

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Dec 27 2020, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Dec 27 2020, 17:14 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

Oman will reopen its land, air and sea borders as of Tuesday December 29, a government Twitter account said on Sunday.

A negative Covid-19 polymerase test within 72 hours of entry is required for people from all countries and another test will be taken by those arriving from abroad at any of Oman's airports, it said.

