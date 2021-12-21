Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark, says minister

Omicron now dominant strain in Denmark, says minister

The government has accelerated the rollout of booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines

AFP
AFP, Copenhagen,
  • Dec 21 2021, 21:10 ist
  • updated: Dec 21 2021, 21:10 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

The highly transmissible Omicron variant is now dominant in Denmark, which on Tuesday set a new record for daily Covid-19 infections, the health minister said.

"The Institute of Public Health now considers Omicron to be the dominant variant and climbing" a month after first being detected in the Nordic country, Magnus Heunicke tweeted.

A record 13,558 new cases in 24 hours were registered in the nation of 5.8 million people. At least 500 of the cases were people who had already had Covid-19.

Faced with surging cases, Denmark -- which sequences more samples than many other countries -- on Sunday shut cinemas, theatres and concert halls and has restricted restaurant opening hours. The measures are due to last at least four weeks.

It marked a sharp turnaround for a country that had lifted all restrictions on September 10, before reintroducing a coronapass at the beginning of November then announcing a first round of restrictions last week.

Dealing with new record numbers on a daily basis, the government has accelerated the rollout of booster doses of Covid-19 vaccines, authorised an anti-Covid pill treatment by US drugmaker Merck for serious cases and started vaccinations of children aged five to 11.

Watch the latest DH videos:

:+1::+1::skin-tone-4: 5

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Denmark
Omicron
Coronavirus
Covid-19
World news

What's Brewing

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

Woman set on fire by neighbour over puppy's name

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

India among world's top 3 dope violators: WADA report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

Indians ordered 115 biryanis per minute in 2021: Report

How livestream shopping works in China

How livestream shopping works in China

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

How DiCaprio saved his dogs during 'Don't Look Up'

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

Nail hygiene amid Omicron scare

 