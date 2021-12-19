Omicron raging through the world, traveling increases risk: Fauci

Traveling increases risk of Omicron infection: Fauci

Reuters
Reuters, Washington,
  • Dec 19 2021, 18:54 ist
  • updated: Dec 19 2021, 18:55 ist
Anthony Fauci speaks about the Omicron coronavirus variant during a press briefing at the White House. Credit: Reuters Photo

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said on Sunday the easily transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus is "raging through the world" as he urged Americans to get booster shots and continue wearing masks.

Travelling will increase the risk of infection even among vaccinated people, Fauci said in an interview with NBC's "Meet the Press." 

Omicron
Anthony Fauci
United States
travel
World news

