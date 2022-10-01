One dead after 5.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Indonesia's Northern Sumatra province

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Indonesia's Northern Sumatra province on Saturday, killing one, said the country's meteorology and geophysics agency, BMKG.
Nine people were injured in the quake, which was felt in a few towns and prompted people to flee their homes, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati told reporters.
Five houses were damaged and 53 aftershocks were recorded after the quake was first felt at 2:28 am (1928 GMT), she said, adding there was no tsunami risk but warning of potential landslides in hilly areas.
Also Read | Strong quake shakes Mexico, leaving two dead
Indonesia suffers frequent earthquakes, straddling the "Pacific Ring of Fire", a seismically active zone where different plates of the earth's crust meet.
The fault along Sumatra island can be particularly active and dangerous. In 2004, a massive 9.1 magnitude quake and a tsunami off the northern tip of Sumatra killed 2,26,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Elon Musk unveils Tesla humanoid robot, may cost $20K
Where are the sports dramas in Kannada?
Smart designs for your car park
Whackyverse | Jodo dojo
The uncertain life of a street artist
Open Sesame | Iran protests
Gandhi, a man of many abilities
You need to be consistent to stay relevant: Madhuri
DH Toon | Vote here for Congress president