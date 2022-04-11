One HPV vaccine dose prevents cervical cancer, says WHO

A single dose of human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine is enough to protect against cervical cancer, a World Health Organization group of experts has said.
At the moment, two- or three-dose regimens are recommended, but the WHO's Strategic Advisory Group of Experts on Immunization said the evidence showed that one dose was as effective.
"This could be a game-changer for the prevention of the disease; seeing more doses of the life-saving jab reach more girls," the WHO said in a statement.
