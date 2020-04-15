One million coronavirus cases reported in Europe: Report

Europe reports one million coronavirus cases: Report

AFP
AFP,
  • Apr 15 2020, 16:02 ist
  • updated: Apr 15 2020, 16:02 ist
Representative image/Reuters Photo

More than one million cases of the coronavirus have been detected in Europe, just over half the global total, according to a tally compiled by AFP from official sources at 0830 GMT Wednesday.

With at least 1,003,284 cases, including 84,465 deaths, Europe is the worst hit continent. Globally, 1,991,019 COVID-19 infections and 125,955 deaths have been registered.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.

Many countries are testing only the most serious cases. 

