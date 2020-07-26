One person shot, killed during Black Lives Matter protest in Texas

Black Lives Matter: One person killed during protests

  • Jul 26 2020, 12:51 ist
  Jul 26 2020

One person was killed when several shots were fired amid a Black Lives Protest in downtown Austin, Texas, on Saturday, authorities said.

Footage posted during a Facebook Live showed the moment when several shots rang out as a group of about 100 people marched and chanted "fists up! Fight back!"

Austin's Police and the city's Emergency Medical Services department confirmed on Twitter that one person was killed during the shooting. There were no other deaths or people shot, according to the EMS department.

No other details from the police or the EMS were immediately available. Police said they would soon provide a briefing on the killing.

Protests against racism and police brutality were sparked worldwide following the May killing of African-American George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis. Floyd died after a police officer knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes while detaining him.

