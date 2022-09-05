Outgoing UK PM calls for party to unite behind Truss

Outgoing UK PM calls for party to unite behind Truss

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 05 2022, 18:40 ist
  • updated: Sep 05 2022, 18:40 ist

Boris Johnson on Monday called for the ruling Conservative party to rally around his successor Liz Truss, as she takes over as UK prime minister.

Also Read | Liz Truss beats Rishi Sunak in Tory leadership race to be new UK PM

The Brexit figurehead said he backed her plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and address inequality. "Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent," he tweeted.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Boris Johnson
Liz Truss
World news
United Kingdom
World Politics

What's Brewing

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Sunak: Man who made history for UK-India living bridge

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

Key things to know about UK PM contender Liz Truss

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

New phones may come with satellite connectivity soon

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

India's Silicon Valley drowns after overnight rains

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

Brazil balances barbecues and forest protection

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

In Pics | Movies that celebrate teacher-student bonds

 