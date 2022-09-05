Outgoing UK PM calls for party to unite behind Truss

Boris Johnson on Monday called for the ruling Conservative party to rally around his successor Liz Truss, as she takes over as UK prime minister.

The Brexit figurehead said he backed her plans to tackle the cost-of-living crisis and address inequality. "Now is the time for all Conservatives to get behind her 100 per cent," he tweeted.