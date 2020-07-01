160k Covid-19 cases reported every day in past week

Over 160,000 coronavirus cases reported every day in past week: WHO

AFP
AFP, Geneva,
  • Jul 01 2020, 22:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 22:19 ist

The World Health Organization said Wednesday that more than 160,000 Covid-19 cases have been reported daily in the past week, and June saw over half of all cases reported since the start of the pandemic.

"For the past week, the number of the new cases has exceeded 160,000 on every single day," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a virtual briefing, adding that "60 per cent of all cases so far have been reported just in the past month."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

World Health Organization
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockown

What's Brewing

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

Top alternatives to Chinese apps banned in India

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

What changes Putin is proposing to Russian constitution

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Many U’khand villagers rely on Nepalese mobile towers

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: The final straw for India's airlines?

Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'

Covid-19: 'Patanjali can sell its drug but not as cure'

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

Wake up dadu: 3-yr-old to grandpa killed in J&K attack

 