Over 20 people trapped in China coal mine flooding

More than 20 people were trapped after a coal mine was flooded in the city of Xiaoyi in China's Shanxi province, as a result of illegal mining, local authorities said Thursday.

The accident took place around 11 pm Wednesday at the mine in Duxigou Village, Xixinzhuang Township, reported Xinhua news agency.

An initial investigation showed that a total of 22 people were working underground. Rescue work is under way.

The local public security department has detained three suspects involved and is searching for the mine owner, who is on the run.