Over 500 arrested at Moscow pro-Navalny protests

Over 500 arrested at Moscow pro-Navalny protests: Monitor

AFP
AFP, Moscow,
  • Jan 31 2021, 18:48 ist
  • updated: Jan 31 2021, 18:48 ist
Law enforcement officers block protesters during a rally in support of jailed opposition leader Alexei Navalny in Saint Petersburg on January 31, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Police detained more than 500 people in Moscow and at least 2,200 across Russia on Sunday at protests calling for the release of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, a monitor said.

Also read: Police detain wife of jailed Kremlin critic Navalny at Moscow protest

The OVD-Info monitor said 2,291 people had been detained, including 520 in Moscow and 242 in Saint Petersburg, as protests continued in both cities despite a massive police clampdown.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Alexei Navalny
Russia
Protests
Kremlin

What's Brewing

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

Scientists decode how Covid-infected lungs degenerate

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

DH Toon | India's battered economy gears up for Budget

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Chronic illnesses rise in the aftermath of Covid-19

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Tejas at the end of the tunnel

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Problem is not with farms, it’s in cities around them

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

Isro's next PSLV launch in three months: K Sivan

 