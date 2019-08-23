Pak Finance Ministry denies report on FATF blacklisting

The Pakistan finance ministry claimed that the news reports published about Pakistan being blacklisted by APG(Asia/Pacific Group on Money Laundering) are incorrect and baseless, according to an ANI report.

Earlier on Friday, the Asia Pacific Group of the FATF had put Pakistan in a terror 'blacklist' for its failure to curb funnelling of funds to groups responsible for scores of attacks in India, according to officials.

While putting Pakistan in an 'Enhanced Expedited Follow Up List', the Financial Action Task Force's Asia Pacific Group also found that the country was non-compliant on 32 of 40 compliance parameters related to terror financing and money laundering, they said.

(This is a developing story, further updates will be put up will progress.)