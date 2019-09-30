Pak invites Manhoman for Kartarpur Corridor ceremony

Amid tensions between New Delhi and Islamabad over Jammu & Kashmir, Pakistan on Monday invited former prime minister Manmohan Singh to the inauguration of the Kartarpur Corridor ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak.

Singh led the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government from 2004 to 2014. He is unlikely to accept the invitation from the Pakistan government though, according to sources in the Congress.

“Kartarpur Corridor is an important project, Prime Minister (Imran Khan) has a personal interest in it,” Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi said in a video message posted on Twitter. “After consultations, Pakistan Government has decided to invite former Prime Minister of India, Manmohan Singh, to the inauguration (of Kartarpur Corridor) whom we hold in high regard. He will also represent the Sikhs.”

He, however, did not mention if the Pakistan government would also invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the inauguration.

The Kartarpur Corridor was conceived to facilitate pilgrims from India to cross over to Pakistan and visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib Kartarpur without any hassle.

The gurdwara is among the holiest for Sikhs.