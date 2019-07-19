Pak: Khan installs biometric outside ministry bathrooms

Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government has installed biometric recognition machines outside bathrooms of the Ministry of Industries and Production for the use of top-ranking officials, according to reports.

The Express Tribune reported that the 'VVIP' bathrooms can only be used by an additional secretary or an officer above the rank." They can also be used by officials of the same rank from another ministry.

The govt that promised to end VIP culture in Pakistan ended up making VVIP toilets. Yeh hota hai leader, yeh hota hai vision.https://t.co/leDYUL2Rxg — Naila Inayat नायला इनायत (@nailainayat) July 19, 2019

However, inside sources were quoted in the report saying that this provision was made for the convenience of those officials who attend meetings at the Ministry of Industries and Production.

On the other hand, the bathrooms for other staffers at the ministry were believed to be deprived of even soaps and other basic toiletries.

The installation of biometric systems in the bathrooms is seen to be contradicting Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, which assured the citizens that he would end VIP culture in Pakistan.