Pak may skip meeting of SAARC election management bodies in Delhi

Pakistan will not participate in a conclave of poll management institutions of the South Asian nations that will be hosted by Election Commission of India (ECI) in New Delhi.

The ECI will host the 10th annual meeting of the Forum of the Election Management Bodies of South Asia (FEMBoSA) on Friday and will take over as chair of the forum for 2020. The ECI will also host an international conference on the theme ‘Strengthening Institutional Capacity’ on the same day.

Though the representatives of the ECI's counterparts in all other South Asian nations will participate in the annual meeting of the FEMBoSA as well as the conference, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has not sent any delegation.

The FEMBoSA was established at the 3rd conference of Heads of Election Management Bodies (EMBs) of SAARC Countries held at New Delhi from April 30 to May 2, 2012.