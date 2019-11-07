'Pak wishes to keep peaceful relations with neighbours'

Pakistan President Arif Alvi on Wednesday said that Islamabad wishes to maintain peaceful relations with all nations, especially with its neighbours but was not oblivious to its national interests.

Alvi made the comments while attending Pakistan Air Force's live-fire drill at the military's Sonmiani firing range in southwestern Balochistan province.

“Our forces have also demonstrated their resolve and capability against any aggression,” Alvi, who was the chief guest on the occasion, said.

He said that the country's armed forces are capable and ready to face internal and external challenges.

The president said that Pakistan wishes to maintain peaceful relations with all the nations, especially with neighbours but it was not oblivious to its national interests.

Speaking about Pakistan's stand on the Kashmir issue, Alvi said that Pakistan would always stand by the Kashmiri people.

He urged the international community to help end the curfew in Kashmir after India revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status on August 5.

Pakistan has been trying to internationalise the Kashmir issue but India has asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 was its "internal matter".

PAF's fighter aircraft, including JF-17 and F-7 PG conducted strafing and bombing runs on mock targets during the demonstration.

It was followed by maneuvers by the ground troops when PAF's Special Services Wing (SSW) conducted a mock raid on an urban structure involving a live-fire demonstration.

Early warning aircraft, helicopters and fighter jets also took part in a fly-past towards the end of the drill.