Pakistan accepts PM Narendra Modi's proposal for SAARC video-conference on COVID-19, but Imran Khan will not attend it

Pakistan has accepted India's proposal for a video-conference among the SAARC leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic, although its Prime Minister Imran Khan, himself, will not take part in it.

Khan's Special Advisor on Health Affairs, Dr Zafar Mirza, will represent the Government of Pakistan in the video-conference, which will take place on Sunday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday proposed the video-conference among the leaders of the eight SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) nations in order to work out a strategy to contain the COVID-19 pandemic in the South Asian region.

Six of the seven other South Asian nations were quick to accept the proposal after Modi posted it on Twitter. Khan Government in Islamabad was the last to respond.

“The threat of #COVID-19 requires coordinated efforts at global and regional level. We have communicated that SAPM (Special Advisor to PM) on Health will be available to participate in the video conference of #SAARC member countries on the issue,” Aisha Farooqui, spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Government, tweeted early on Saturday.

Though Khan himself will not attend the video-conference, where all the other seven nations will be represented at the level of the leaders; New Delhi decided to go ahead.

Track live updates on the coronavirus here

Raveesh Kumar, spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, took to Twitter to confirm that video-conference would be held at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Coming together for common good! 15 March, 1700 IST PM @narendramodi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region. pic.twitter.com/Qa0kL9CqcI — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) March 14, 2020

“Coming together for common good! 15 March, 1700 IST PM @narendramodi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries, to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight COVID-19 in the region,” tweeted Kumar.

Modi's proposal for the video-conference among the leaders of the South Asian nations to work out “a strong strategy” to deal with the pandemic apparently had some diplomatic objectives too – reasserting New Delhi's leadership in the region, reaffirming its commitment to regional cooperation within the framework of the SAARC and thus taking the fizz out of Pakistan's propaganda blaming India for the impasse that the eight-nation-bloc has been stuck in since 2016.

]

Sources involved with managing India-Pakistan relations told the DH in New Delhi on Saturday that Pakistan Prime Minister, himself, had decided to avoid personally joining the video-conference with the other SAARC leaders, because responding to a call by Prime Minister of India would have irked the powerful military or the “deep-state” in the neighbouring country - given the status of relations between the two nations.

The SAARC itself is stuck in an impasse ever since New Delhi pulled out of the eight-nation bloc’s 19th summit, which was to be held in Islamabad in November 2016. Modi opted out of the summit, protesting against Pakistan’s role in exporting terror to India. As other leaders too decided to opt out, the Pakistan Government had to postpone the summit indefinitely and it could not be held since then.

New Delhi has also been blaming Islamabad for blocking initiatives within the SAARC for regional connectivity and regional cooperation to combat terrorism. Pakistan, however, has been accusing India of putting the bloc in an impasse. Nepal and some other South Asian nations have been nudging India to let Pakistan host the summit again so that the stalemate could be brought to an end.