Pakistan arrests 3 Taliban terrorists involved in Rawalpindi blast

Three Taliban terrorists, involved in a blast in Rawalpindi, were arrested on Monday by Pakistan's security agencies.

At least 25 people, including women and children, were injured in the grenade attack in the Ganj Mandi area near a police station in the garrison city of Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Punjab police said in a statement on Monday that a CTD Rawalpindi team got information that three terrorists were hiding on Adyala-Kharakan Road along Swan River Rawalpindi.

"On this information and evidence collected from Pir Wadhai crime scene, CTD raided the place on Monday and arrested three terrorists. Explosives, detonators, cell phones and other articles recovered," it said.

During initial investigation, the CTD said it has been revealed that the arrested terrorists committed four bomb blasts in Rawalpindi in 2020 (January, March, June & December) killing four persons and injuring more than 30 others.

"The terrorists have been radicalised/motivated by ideology of the proscribed organisation Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan but now they were working for their masterminds based in Afghanistan. Now they were doing it for money. They further disclosed that their group leader was getting funds from Afghanistan for this terrorism,” the CTD said.

It said that the building of Islamabad Stock Exchange was on the target of terrorists. Investigation has been launched in the case, it said.

Last week, the law enforcement agencies had thwarted a terror plan in Lahore and arrested five Afghan Taliban terrorists.

The CTD said the Afghan Taliban had planned to bomb the Civil Secretariat that has offices of Punjab civil bureaucracy. "The terrorists were heading for Punjab Civil Secretariat Lahore to bomb it. They were arrested just before their departure from Shahdara area of Lahore," it said.