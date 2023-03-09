Pakistan Chief Justice to skip SCO meet hosted by India

Pakistan has decided to stay away from a meeting of the Chief Justices of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) nations to be held in India from Friday to Sunday.

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Ata Bandial, was expected to attend the meeting virtually, unlike his counterparts from the other SCO nations. But the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Government of Pakistan on Thursday stated that he would not be able to participate in the SCO Meeting of the Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts due to his unavoidable commitments on the scheduled meeting dates.

The meeting will be hosted by the Chief Justice of India, D Y Chandrachud, on Friday.

India took over the chair of the eight-nation bloc from Uzbekistan in September 2022 and would host its summit later this year.

The Chief Justices of China, Russia, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will take part in the meeting hosted by India.