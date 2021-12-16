Pak court awards death sentence for gang-rape, robbery

Pakistan court awards death sentence to four for gang-rape, robbery

The incident took place in a house located 400 kilometres from Lahore, where a 20-year-old woman was sexually assaulted

PTI
PTI, Lahore,
  • Dec 16 2021, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Dec 16 2021, 16:48 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Four men who were convicted of gang-raping and robbing a 20-year-old college student in Punjab province were sentenced to death by a Pakistan court.

In January this year, the four convicts broke into a house at a village in Bahawalpur district, around 400 kilometres from Lahore, raped a girl and made off with cash and gold ornaments, the prosecution said.

A copy of the police FIR said that after the robbery, the suspects took the girl to a separate room and gang-raped her, despite requests from her parents to spare her.

The additional district and sessions judge Rana Abdul Hakim on Wednesday pronounced the verdict.

A few months ago, in Shujabad, Multan, four armed robbers had raped a newly-wed bride in front of her husband. Police are yet to nab the culprits. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

World news
Pakistan
DEATH PENALTY

What's Brewing

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

B'luru: Part of JC Road caves in forming 8-ft-deep hole

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

Maggi milkshake, chips curry: 2021's weird food combos

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

In Pics | World’s most admired men in 2021

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

Shark bites are rare - here's how to make them rarer

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

It’s awkward being a woman in the metaverse

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

DH Radio | Hits & Misses of OTT in 2021

 