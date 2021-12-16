Pakistan court awards death sentence to four for gang-rape, robbery

Four men who were convicted of gang-raping and robbing a 20-year-old college student in Punjab province were sentenced to death by a Pakistan court.

In January this year, the four convicts broke into a house at a village in Bahawalpur district, around 400 kilometres from Lahore, raped a girl and made off with cash and gold ornaments, the prosecution said.

A copy of the police FIR said that after the robbery, the suspects took the girl to a separate room and gang-raped her, despite requests from her parents to spare her.

The additional district and sessions judge Rana Abdul Hakim on Wednesday pronounced the verdict.

A few months ago, in Shujabad, Multan, four armed robbers had raped a newly-wed bride in front of her husband. Police are yet to nab the culprits.