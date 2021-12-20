Pakistan cricketer Yasir Shah accused of aiding in rape of 14 year old

Leg-spinner Yasir Shah, who is a key member of Pakistan's Test team, has been named in a case registered at Islamabad's Shalimar police station for reportedly aiding in the rape and harassment of a 14-year-old girl, Geo News reported.

In the FIR, the girl said that Yasir Shah's friend, Farhan, had raped her at gunpoint, filmed her ordeal, and harassed her.

"When I approached Yasir Shah on WhatsApp and told him about the incident, he made fun of me and said that he likes underage girls," the complainant alleged in the FIR, the report said.

The girl further alleged that the Test cricketer had warned her of "dire consequences" if she approached the authorities over the incident.

"Yasir Shah said that he was a very influential person and that he knew a high-ranking official. Yasir Shah and Farhan rape underage girls and make videos," she alleged, as per the report.

The complainant added that when she approached the police, "the national cricketer proposed to buy me a flat and bear my expenses for the next 18 years".

Making his debut in 2014, Yasir Shah has so far taken 235 wickets in 46 Tests at an average of 31.08. He also has a Test century to his name, which came against Australia in December 2019.

