Pakistan drifts away from SAARC fight against coronavirus

Even as India and the other nations in its South Asian neighbourhood are stepping up cooperation to fight the coronavirus, Pakistan is drifting away from the SAARC initiatives to deal with the pandemic and its impact on the regional economy.

The senior trade officials of the SAARC nations had a video conference on Wednesday to discuss the impact of the COVID-19 and the curbs enforced to contain the pandemic, particularly on commerce within the South Asian region. Pakistan boycotted the video conference, demanding that it should have been organised by the SAARC secretariat instead of being spearheaded by India.

Aisha Farooqui, the spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan Government, said that any initiative by the SAARC, including the virtual meeting of the trade officials, could only be effective if spearheaded by the secretariat of the regional organisation.

The 34-year-old SAARC has its secretariat at Kathmandu in Nepal.

Farooqui said in Islamabad that no representative of the Pakistan Government had participated in the video conference among the trade officials of the SAARC nations, as the secretariat of the organisation had no role in organising it.

The video conference was a follow-up to the virtual summit Prime Minister Narendra Modi had held on March 15 with the leaders of almost all other SAARC nations to discuss the ways to deal with the onslaught of the COVID-19 and its human and economic implications in South Asia.

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan had not participated in the virtual summit, his Special Advisor on Health Affairs, Dr Zafar Mirza, had represented him.

A representative of the Pakistan Government had also attended a video conference of the top health officials of the SAARC nations on March 26.

Pakistan, however, is the only member of the eight-nation bloc, which has not contributed to the SAARC COVID-19 emergency fund. The fund was set up last month with a voluntary contribution of $ 10 million by India. With contributions from six of the seven other SAARC members – Bangladesh, Bhutan, Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Maldives – coming in, the fund now has $ 18.43 million, which could be used to meet emergency expenses by any member nation to contain the pandemic or manage its fallout.

The SAARC trade officials, who participated in the video conference on Wednesday, recognised that the COVID-19 pandemic and the lockdown, transport curbs and travel restrictions have a considerable adverse impact on trade in the South Asian region. “It was stressed that new ways and means be jointly identified to sustain and expand the intra-regional trade until the normal trade channels are fully restored. The imperative need to maintain essential trade within the SAARC region was viewed as an important thrust area for favourable consideration,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) of the Government of India stated in a press-release issued after the video conference.

The issues the SAARC trade officials discussed included facilitation of trade through pragmatic solutions such as provisional clearance of imports at preferential duty with suitable conditions, provisional acceptance of digitally signed certificates of origin, acceptance of scanned copies of documents for clearance of imports by customs and release of payments by banks, resolving issues being faced for exports or imports at land customs stations on land border. “Impact of health issues such as COVID-19 on regional trade and possible measures to mitigate it was seen as a new focus area for discussion in the larger framework of trade facilitation in the SAARC region,” the MEA stated. “The need to enhance the quantum of intra SAARC trade was also highlighted.”