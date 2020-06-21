Pak enthusiastically celebrates International Yoga Day

Pakistan enthusiastically celebrates International Yoga Day

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  Jun 21 2020, 16:20 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 16:20 ist

The members of the Indian High Commission in Pakistan practised yoga asanas as they enthusiastically participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations while adhering to social distancing norms.

The Indian High Commission organised a yoga session in the premises of its sprawling building located in the diplomatic enclave area of the capital Islamabad. The High Commission tweeted that yoga helps to achieve a healthy mind and body.

“The members of the High Commission of India in Pakistan enthusiastically participated in the #Internationalyogaday2020 celebrations. #YogaAtHome and #YogawithFamily for a healthy body and a sound mind!” according to a tweet.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi said on Sunday that the world is feeling the need for yoga more than ever due to the coronavirus pandemic and the ancient Indian practice is helping a large number of COVID-19 patients across the globe in defeating the disease. 

Pakistan
Yoga Day

