Pakistan condoles Amphan deaths in India, Bangladesh

Pakistan expresses sadness over deaths caused by cyclone Amphan in India, Bangladesh

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • May 23 2020, 19:14 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 19:14 ist
Volunteers and residents work to repair a damaged dam following the landfall of cyclone Amphan in Burigoalini on May 21, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan on Saturday expressed sadness over the deaths and widespread devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in India and Bangladesh.

Cyclone Amphan, the strongest to hit the region in nearly two decades, made landfall on Wednesday evening. It has killed over 85 people and directly affected around 1.5 crore others and destroyed more than 10 lakh houses in India. In Bangladesh, it has killed at least 22 people and left many displaced in the coastal areas.

Pakistan Foreign Office said in a statement that the government and people of Pakistan are saddened over the deaths and widespread devastation caused by cyclone Amphan in Bangladesh and India.

“We extend sympathies and condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones and pray for the speedy recovery of the affected regions,” it said. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
India
Bangladesh
Cyclone Amphan
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Airlines, fliers to the skies, with limits

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Labourer's Welfare: Post-lockdown empathy, a mirage?

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

Horror as plane crashes among homes in Pakistan

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

 