Pakistan guards use tear gas to disperse crowd at Afghan border

Pakistan border guards used tear gas Thursday to disperse hundreds of people who tried to storm a border crossing with Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan side of the frontier, officials said.

"This morning a mob of some 400 unruly commuters tried to cross the gate forcefully. They threw stones, which forced us to use tear gas," said a security official at the southwest Chaman border, who asked not to be named.

Jumadad Khan, a senior government official in Chaman, said the situation was now "under control".