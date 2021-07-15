Pakistan guards use tear gas to disperse crowd at Afghan border

Pak uses tear gas to disperse crowd at Afghan border

Jumadad Khan, a senior government official in Chaman, said the situation was now "under control"

AFP
AFP, Chaman, Pakistan,
  • Jul 15 2021, 12:54 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2021, 12:54 ist
People stand in front of a vehicle as an Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan and a Pakistan's flag flutter in front of the friendship gate of Afghanistan and Pakistan at the Wesh-Chaman border crossing. Credit: Taliban Handout via Reuters

Pakistan border guards used tear gas Thursday to disperse hundreds of people who tried to storm a border crossing with Afghanistan, a day after the Taliban seized control of the Afghan side of the frontier, officials said.

Also read: Afghanistan is all but back in Taliban’s hands... and in Pakistan’s

"This morning a mob of some 400 unruly commuters tried to cross the gate forcefully. They threw stones, which forced us to use tear gas," said a security official at the southwest Chaman border, who asked not to be named.

Pakistan
Afghanistan
Taliban

