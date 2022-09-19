Pakistan in talks with Russia on importing oil

Pakistan in talks with Russia on importing oil on deferred payment

However, it is not clear if the government can pursue the option given the likely opposition from the United States

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Sep 19 2022, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Sep 19 2022, 00:35 ist

Pakistan is in talks with Russia on the possibility of importing oil on deferred payment, according to a media report on Sunday.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had three meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand city, which concluded last week, the Express Tribune newspaper reported quoting a top government official.

"One was formal and the rest were informal," said the official, who was part of the prime minister’s delegation.

"What we have discussed during the recent interaction with the Russian side is the possibility of importing oil on deferred payment," the official said, adding that Moscow has shown an inclination to consider the proposal.

If the proposal is materialised, it will be a landmark development given that Pakistan imports oil from Gulf countries and in past Saudi Arabia and UAE supplied Pakistan oil on deferred payment.

However, it is not clear if the government can pursue the option given the likely opposition from the United States.

A source in the foreign office disclosed that the US has never explicitly asked Pakistan not to import oil from Russia but "advised us that it is better if we don't enter into such a venture with Russia", the report said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Russia
United States
Oil
World news
World Politics

What's Brewing

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

Oh, my beloved Bengaluru, I cry for thee!

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

'Rare' Rameses II-era burial cave found in Israel

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Fiona strengthens to hurricane as it nears Puerto Rico

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Ukrainians return to ruined towns after Russian retreat

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Explained: What drove the cheetah to extinction?

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

Health, climate, salinity: Battles of Sundarbans women

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

The 'affordable' electric vehicle still mostly fantasy

A (biased) history of flavours

A (biased) history of flavours

Coffee couture

Coffee couture

Are uniforms really uniform?

Are uniforms really uniform?

 