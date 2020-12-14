Pakistan: Maulana Tariq Jameel, actress Mahira Khan test positive for Covid-19

Pakistani cleric Maulana Tariq Jameel, known to have close ties with Prime Minister Imran Khan, and actress Mahira Khan have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, as the country's virus caseload rose to 440,787 on Monday.

The Ministry of National Health Services, in its daily update, said another 36 virus-related deaths and 2,362 new infections were recorded in the last 24 hours. Now, the Covid-19 death toll stands at 8,832.

There are 47,236 active cases in the country, including 2,456 patients in critical condition, the ministry said, adding that so far 384,719 people have recovered from the disease.

Islamic television preacher Jameel on Monday tweeted that he has contracted coronavirus. He is admitted in a hospital in Lahore.

"I was not feeling well for the last few days and on getting tested for Covid-19, it came positive and was admitted to the hospital on the advice of the doctors,” said the Islamic scholar.

Jameel, a prominent member of the Tableeghi Jamaat, has maintained close relations with incumbent Prime Minister Khan and former premier Nawaz Sharif.

Reacting to Jameel's illness, Prime Minister Khan tweeted a swift recovery for him.

Mahira Khan announced her illness on Instagram. "I have tested positive for Covid-19. I'm isolating and I have also informed all those who were in close contact with me over the last few days," said the movie star, who has acted opposite Shah Rukh Khan in 2017 release 'Raees'.

"It's been rough but it will be okay soon. InshaAllah. Please, please wear a mask and follow all other SOPs for your sake and others. Prayers and movie recommendations are more than welcome," she said.

Pakistan is in the midst of a second virus wave. The government has promised free vaccination to its people. The health ministry has said private enterprises can import the coronavirus vaccine.

"Private sector has also been given permission by the government to cater for that segment of society which can afford," the ministry said in a statement on Monday.