Pakistan records 1,932 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths

Pakistan records 1,932 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • May 20 2020, 15:04 ist
  • updated: May 20 2020, 15:04 ist

Pakistan recorded 1,932 new cases of the novel coronavirus and 46 fatalities during the last 24 hours, taking the total number infections in the country to 45,898 with 985 deaths, the health ministry said on Wednesday.

As many as 414,254 coronavirus tests have been conducted so far, it said, adding that 13,962 examinations were done in the last 24 hours.

Sindh recorded 17,947 coronavirus cases, followed by Punjab at 16,685, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 6,554, Balochistan 2,885, Islamabad 1,138, Gilgit-Baltistan 556 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 133.

So far 13,101 patients have recovered from the virus, the ministry said.

Pakistan has started easing in phases the coronavirus lockdown and partially resumed its domestic air services. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Do kids spread COVID-19? Risks as schools eye reopening

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Tropical cyclones and storm surges: Why they are deadly

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

Unusually warm Bay of Bengal made Amphan a super storm

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

CBI warns against banking trojan 'Cerberus'

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

World carbon pollution falls 17% during COVID-19 crisis

 