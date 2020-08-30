Pakistan reports 264 new Covid-19 cases; national tally reaches 295,636

Pakistan reported 264 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national tally to 2,95,636, the health ministry said.

The number of fatalities in the country reached 6,288 after four patients died in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

A total of 280,547 people have recovered across the country, while 601 are in critical condition.

There are 8,801 active patients in Pakistan.

Sindh has reported 129,268 cases, Punjab 96,741, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,017, Islamabad, 15,611, Balochistan 12,842, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,863 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,294 cases, it said.

The authorities had conducted a total 2,603,129 Covid-19 tests across the country, including 21,434 in the last 24 hours.