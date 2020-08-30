Pak tally reaches 295,636 Covid-19 cases

Pakistan reports 264 new Covid-19 cases; national tally reaches 295,636

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Aug 30 2020, 13:19 ist
  • updated: Aug 30 2020, 13:19 ist

 Pakistan reported 264 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking the national tally to 2,95,636, the health ministry said.

The number of fatalities in the country reached 6,288 after four patients died in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said.

A total of 280,547 people have recovered across the country, while 601 are in critical condition.

There are 8,801 active patients in Pakistan.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Sindh has reported 129,268 cases, Punjab 96,741, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 36,017, Islamabad, 15,611, Balochistan 12,842, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,863 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,294 cases, it said.

The authorities had conducted a total 2,603,129 Covid-19 tests across the country, including 21,434 in the last 24 hours.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown

What's Brewing

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

DH Toon | 'Just ignore the naysayers'

Mystical mosaics

Mystical mosaics

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

India’s TB burden will rise due to Covid-19 lockdown

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

Dissent within Congress quashed yet again

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

'Congress can survive and thrive without the family'

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

Standard Covid-19 tests may not give scale of infection

 