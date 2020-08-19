Pakistan reports 613 new Covid-19 cases; total tally at 2,90,445

Pakistan Covid-19 cases edge towards 3-lakh mark

11 people succumbed to the virus taking the death toll to 6,201

  • Aug 19 2020, 15:39 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2020, 15:57 ist
Pakistan reported 613 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 2,90,445.

Apart from the new cases, 11 people died due to coronavirus-related complications in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of National Health Services said. Now, the virus death toll stands at 6,201.

The ministry said 2,72,128 people have recovered from the virus so far. There are 12,116 active cases with 743 people in critical condition.

Sindh has reported the highest number of infections till date with 1,26,743 cases, followed by Punjab at 95,742 cases, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 35,401 cases, Islamabad at 15,412 cases, Balochistan at 12,370 cases, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,565 cases and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir at 2,212 cases.

In total, 2,340,072 virus detection tests have been conducted, including 22,859 in the last 24 hours, the ministry said.

