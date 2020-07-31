Pakistan reports 903 new coronavirus cases, lowest single day figure in three months: Health Ministry

'Pak sees lowest single day Covid-19 cases in 3 months'

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jul 31 2020, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 16:30 ist

Pakistan has reported 903 new coronavirus cases, the lowest in more than three months, taking the total tally of infections in the country to 278,305, the health ministry said on Friday.

The Ministry of National Health Service (NHS) said the new 903 infections are the lowest number of cases detected in a day since April 28 when 806 patients were diagnosed after the authorities performed 8,530 tests.

“The latest 903 cases emerged after 20,507 tests were carried out and the total number of infections now stand at 278, 305,” the NHS said in a statement.

NHS also said that a total of 27 people died in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 death toll to 5,951.

The ministry data showed that 247,177 people recovered. However, still 1,146 patients were in critical condition.

The number of active coronavirus patents was 25,177 across the country.

So far Sindh registered 120,550 cases, Punjab 92,873, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa 33,958, Islamabad 15,014, Balochistan 11,732, Gilgit-Baltistan 2,105 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir 2,073 cases.

The ministry said that so far 1,973,237 tests had been done in the country.

