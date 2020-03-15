Pakistan reports two new coronavirus cases

Pakistan reports two new coronavirus cases

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Mar 15 2020, 01:55am ist
  • updated: Mar 15 2020, 01:55am ist
Workers of the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) of Balochistan carry food for pilgrims at a quarantine camp prepared for people returning from Iran via the Pakistan-Iran border town of Taftan to prevent the spread the COVID-19 coronavirus, on the outskirts of Quetta on March 13, 2020. (Photo by AFP)

Pakistan on Saturday reported two new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive cases to 30.

Officials said that the first case was reported from the capital, Islamabad.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

Health and Population Welfare Department, Sindh, reported that the 20-year-old patient from Karachi had no travel history but his father returned from the UK recently.

The second case was reported in the capital, Islamabad, according to Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) spokesperson Waseem Khawaja.

“The woman, who arrived in Islamabad from the United States, was brought to PIMS two days ago. She is in critical condition and has been put on a ventilator,” Khawaja said.

So far 30 cases have been reported in Pakistan since February 26. Two of them have recovered.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pakistan
Coronavirus
Islamabad
Comments (+)
 