Arrest JeM's Masood Azhar by Jan 18: Pak court to cops

Pakistan’s anti-terrorism court asks police to arrest JeM Chief Masood Azhar by January 18

Azhar is facing charges of terror financing and selling jihadi literature

PTI
PTI,
  • Jan 09 2021, 16:30 ist
  • updated: Jan 09 2021, 16:30 ist
Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar. Credit: Reuters Photo

An anti-terrorism court in Pakistan has asked the Counter-Terrorism Department of Punjab Police to arrest banned Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) Chief Masood Azhar by January 18 in a terror financing case, a court official said on Saturday.

The Anti-Terrorism Court (ATC) Gujranwala issued an arrest warrant against Azhar in the terror-financing case instituted by the CTD in the previous hearing on Thursday.

“ATC Gujranwala judge Natasha Naseem Supra during the case hearing on Friday directed the CTD to arrest JeM chief Masood Azhar by January 18 and present him in the court. In case of failure (to arrest him), the court may begin proceedings to declare him a proclaimed offender,” a court official told PTI on Saturday.

Azhar is facing charges of terror financing and selling jihadi literature.

Following the Pulwama terror attack in February 2019, Pakistan's Punjab police had launched a crackdown on terrorism financing and arrested six militants of the JeM in Gujranwala, some 130 kms from Lahore.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Jaish-e-Mohammad
Masood Azhar
Pakistan
Terrorism
Pulwama terror attack

What's Brewing

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Birthday special: When Farhan sang for a Telugu movie

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Can Donald Trump survive without Twitter?

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Meet 'the boss' Saliba, Arsenal's 19-year-old defender

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Hazards of a comedian in a climate of hypersensitivity

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

Another thing a triceratops shares with an elephant

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

'Grand Army' web series review: Evocative teen drama

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

DH Toon | Farmers tractor march: 'Here to dump produce'

 