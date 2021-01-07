Pakistan successfully test fires weapons rocket system

Pakistan successfully test fires indigenously developed weapons rocket system

According to Director General of Army, Fatah-1 weapon system can hit targets up to a range of 140 km

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jan 07 2021, 18:11 ist
  • updated: Jan 07 2021, 18:11 ist
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan. Credit: AFP File Photo

Pakistan on Thursday successfully conducted the test-flight of an indigenously developed Guided Multi Launch Rocket System, capable of delivering conventional warheads, with a maximum range of 140 km.

According to Director General of Army, Media Wing, Major General Babar Iftikhar, Fatah-1 weapon system can hit targets up to a range of 140 km.

“The Weapon System will give Pakistan Army capability of precision target engagement deep in enemy territory,” said Iftikhar.

President Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and the Army Chief Qamar Javed Bajwa congratulated the participating troops and scientists on the successful flight test.

No further details were provided by the Army about the weapon system. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan

What's Brewing

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Five things to expect from 'KGF Chapter 2' teaser

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

Beijing records coldest morning in 55 years

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

In Pics | How US Capitol turned into a battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

Guns out: Trump crowd turns Congress into battlefield

 