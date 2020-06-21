Pakistan summons Indian diplomat Gaurav Ahluwalia

Pakistan summons Indian Charge d'Affaires over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jun 21 2020, 23:42 ist
  • updated: Jun 21 2020, 23:42 ist

Pakistan on Sunday summoned Indian Charge d’Affaires Gaurav Ahluwalia to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

Director General (South Asia & SAARC) Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri registered a "strong protest over the ceasefire violations" by the Indian forces in Hajipir and Bedori sectors” on June 20, the Foreign Office said in a statement.

It claimed that the "indiscriminate and unprovoked firing” killed two persons and injured one.

Chaudhri said the Indian government "must realize that its irresponsible policies and unilateral actions are increasingly imperiling peace and security in the region. India must act responsibly in the interest of regional peace and security," according to the Foreign Office.

The Indian forces along "the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons,” he alleged.

He called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

South Asia
SAARC
Ceasefire violation
Pakistan

What's Brewing

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Nurses, doctors walk tightrope between work and home

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

Map of world's uncharted ocean beds takes shape

The chariot of wonder

The chariot of wonder

What has the pandemic taught you?

What has the pandemic taught you?

 