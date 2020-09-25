Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

Pakistan on Friday summoned a “senior Indian diplomat” to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Foreign Office statement, two civilians were injured in the “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Baroh sector of the LoC”.

It said that the “senior Indian diplomat” was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register a strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC on September 24.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the FO alleged.

It claimed that India this year committed 2,340 ceasefire violations so far, resulting in 18 deaths and injuries to 187 civilians.