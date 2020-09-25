Pak summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire'

Pakistan summons senior Indian diplomat over 'ceasefire violations'

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Sep 25 2020, 18:58 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2020, 19:09 ist
Representative illustration. Credit: iStock.

Pakistan on Friday summoned a “senior Indian diplomat” to register its protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

According to the Foreign Office statement, two civilians were injured in the “indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces in Baroh sector of the LoC”.

It said that the “senior Indian diplomat” was summoned to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to register a strong protest over the alleged ceasefire violations by the Indian forces along the LoC on September 24.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have been continuously targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, the FO alleged.

It claimed that India this year committed 2,340 ceasefire violations so far, resulting in 18 deaths and injuries to 187 civilians.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
India
Ceasefire violation
Line of Control

What's Brewing

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

WhatsApp clarifies on chat leak over NCB drug probe

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

Arunachal: Couple donates land to set up model village

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

Amazon unveils drone that films inside your home

 