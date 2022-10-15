Pak summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

Pakistan summons US ambassador over Biden's nuclear remark

Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is 'maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world'

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 15 2022, 17:14 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2022, 17:16 ist
Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday. Credit: AFP Photo

Pakistan's foreign minister on Saturday said the US ambassador to the country had been summoned after President Joe Biden said in a speech that Pakistan is "maybe one of the most dangerous nations in the world" as it has "nuclear weapons without any cohesion".

Also read | Pakistan with nukes without cohesion is 'one of the most dangerous nations in the world': Biden

The minister, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said he was surprised by Biden's comments and a misunderstanding was created by a lack of engagement. Bhutto-Zardari said he didn't think the decision to summon the US Ambassador will negatively affect relations with the United States.

Biden made the remarks at a Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee reception on Thursday. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
US
World news
Joe Biden

What's Brewing

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

'Harry Potter' team reminisces 'Hagrid' Robbie Coltrane

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

Explained | A brief history of the Kohinoor diamond

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

1880's Levi’s jeans dug out from mine sold for ₹71.7 L

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

PIN 743378: Delivering letters to remote Sunderbans

The art of journalling

The art of journalling

 