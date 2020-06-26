Pak to ground 262 pilots with "dubious" credentials

Pakistan to ground 262 pilots with "dubious" credentials

Reuters
Reuters, Islamabad,
  • Jun 26 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 19:57 ist
Representative image/istock

Pakistan will ground 262 airline pilots whose credentials may have been falsified, the country's aviation minister said on Friday.

The pilots in the line of fire included 141 from Pakistan International Airlines, nine from Air Blue and 10 from Serene Airline, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said.

The rest of the 262 belong to flying clubs or chartered plane services, he said. He said all the airlines and the clubs had been conveyed that: "Their credentials are dubious, and they shouldn't be allowed to fly."

PIA said on Thursday it would ground pilots with "dubious" licences.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Pakistan
flights
pilots

What's Brewing

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

This Bangladeshi female coach is 'married to football'

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

Xiaomi puts 'Made in India' banners to cover branding

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

CBSE, ICSE to declare 10, 12 board results by mid-July

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

'No lockdown in Bengaluru, economy equally important'

 