Pakistani aggression to turn Afghanistan into breeding ground of terror: Former Afghan envoy

The creeping aggression of Pakistan will soon turn Afghanistan into a breeding ground of terror, jeopardising international peace and security, a former Afghan envoy said on Saturday.

Mahmoud Saikal, former Deputy Foreign Minister of Afghanistan and Ambassador to the UN and Australia, has said that the Taliban takeover of Kabul has invited terror groups to move into Afghanistan.

Also Read | Forces inimical to India trying to create atmosphere of instability: Rajnath Singh

"Only a policy of pressure/sanction and condition-based rapprochement with Pakistan can bring real positive change in Afghanistan and maintain international peace and security," the former Afghan envoy wrote on Twitter.

The Taliban takeover of Kabul has already invited the radical/extremist/terrorist groups in the region to move into Afghanistan. The creeping aggression of Pakistan will soon turn Afghanistan into a breeding ground of terror, jeopardizing international peace and security. 4/7 — Mahmoud Saikal (@MahmoudSaikal) August 28, 2021

He also said that latest UN report establishes the symbiotic ties between IS-K, Taliban & Al-Qaeda.

The UN in its latest 12th report of the Analytical Support and Sanctions Monitoring Team said large part of Al-Qaeda leadership is present between Pakistan and Afghanistan border.

The Taliban takeover has also increased the threat of a resurgence of the dreaded terror group, which largely disintegrated after US military action over two decades of their war in Afghanistan.

Check out DH's latest videos: