Pakistan's coronavirus tally reaches 294,638

Pakistan's coronavirus tally reached 294,638 after 445 new cases were detected in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said on Thursday.

Six more patients died overnight due to the viral infection, pushing the Covid-19 death toll to 6,274, it said.

With the 445 new cases, Pakistan's coronavirus tally now stands at 294,638, the ministry said, adding that 279,561 people have recovered so far from the disease.

Sindh reported the maximum number of 128,877 cases, followed by Punjab at 96,540, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa at 35,893, Islamabad at 15,562, Balochistan at 12,721, Gilgit-Baltistan at 2,773 and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) at 2,272 cases.