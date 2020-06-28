Pakistan's Covid-19 tally crosses 200,000

PTI
PTI, Islamabad,
  • Jun 28 2020, 13:44 ist
  • updated: Jun 28 2020, 13:44 ist
A paramedic wearing protective gear takes a nose-swab sample to be tested for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Karachi, Pakistan June 27, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo

Pakistan's number of coronavirus cases on Sunday crossed 200,000 after 4,072 new infections were detected in the last 24 hours, while 83 people died of the disease, taking the death toll to 4,118, the health ministry said.

Out of the total 2,02,955 cases, 78,267 were identified in Sindh, 74,202 in Punjab, 25,380 in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, 12,395 in Islamabad, 10,261 in Balochistan, 1,423 in Gilgit-Baltistan and 1,027 in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

Eighty-three patients died in the last 24 hours, taking the number of fatalities to 4,118. Another 2,805 patients are in critical condition, it said.

The ministry said that 92,624 patients have recovered from the disease.

A total of 25,013 tests were carried out in the last 24 hours, taking the number of tests in the country to 1,239,153.

Globally, there are over 9.9 million Covid-19 cases with more than 498,000 deaths.

