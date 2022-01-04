Pak bar council in uproar over woman SC judge's posting

Pakistan's legal fraternity threatens boycott on elevation of first woman Supreme Court judge

Pakistan's legal fraternity has called on Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to postpone Thursday's meeting of the Judicial Commission

IANS
IANS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 04 2022, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 14:32 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Images

Pakistan's legal fraternity has called on Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed to postpone Thursday's meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan to consider the elevation of Justice Ayesha A Malik of the Lahore High Court (LHC) to the apex court, Dawn News reported.

In case the meeting is not called off, the Pakistan Bar Council (PBC) and all bar associations would boycott all court proceedings, from the superior judiciary to the lower courts.

This was announced by PBC Vice-Chairman Khushdil Khan and PBC Executive Committee Chairman Muhammad Masood Chishti and others after a representative meeting on Monday.

Also Read — Pakistan takes NGO route for exporting terror to India

Thursday's session of the JCP was summoned after the Chief Justice once again proposed the name of Justice Malik for elevation.

The last time this question came before the JCP on September 9, 2021, a lack of consensus during an extended meeting forced the commission to defer the appointment of Justice Malik, who is fourth in the seniority order of the LHC, to enter the Supreme Court as the first-ever woman judge in the country's judicial history.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Pakistan
World news

What's Brewing

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

Nibbling cats and Covid masks: First look at CES show

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

What happens next to Elizabeth Holmes

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

Afghanistan's blue mountain lakes left without tourists

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

World powers make rare pledge to prevent nuclear war

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Radio | B'luru's mobility and unified transport bill

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

DH Toon | 'Prime Minister is arrogant'

 